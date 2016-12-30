Modesto woman identified as victim of fatal shooting

A woman found shot to death in west Modesto earlier this week was identified as 62-year-old Sheila Marie Sanders, Modesto Police said Friday.
Sanders, of Modesto, was found on the ground Tuesday night near the roadway on California Avenue east of South Carpenter Road. She’d been shot multiple times.
Sanders was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Detectives are continuing to piece together the events that led to the shooting. A motive has not been determined and a suspect or suspects have not been identified.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
