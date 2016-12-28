Two boys arrested, another being sought after classroom break-in in Patterson

Two boys were arrested and another is being sought after the three broke into a classroom at Creekside Middle School on Tuesday night, according to a post on the Patterson Police Services Facebook page.
A neighbor of the school called authorities with a report of juveniles shooting a pellet gun at classroom windows, the post said.
When deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the school, the three boys ran away. Two of the juveniles were caught; one remains at large.
Deputies found the three boys had broken out a window and ransacked a classroom, the post said.
The two boys that were caught were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall, the post said. The investigation is ongoing to identify the third boy, the post said.
Comments