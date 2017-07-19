Riverbank woman goes missing in Merced County after vehicle wreck

The Merced County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday asked the public to help find a Riverbank woman who reportedly was involved in a crash Tuesday and has not been seen since.
Jamie Allison Tull is a kindergarten teacher at Woodrow Elementary School in Modesto. She was last seen Tuesday walking away from a crash near Cunningham Road and Childs Avenue in Le Grand, according to Merced County sheriff’s officials.
Authorities listed Tull as an at-risk missing person in a flier released Wednesday morning. They said Tull may need medical assistance.
Tull is described as a white woman, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has blue eyes, possibly wearing glasses, and has brown hair.
Sheriff’s officials asked if anyone sees Tull to not try to communicate with her.
“As of right now, we’re not sure of her state of mind,” said Deputy Daryl Allen, a sheriff’s spokesman.
Authorities asked anyone who spots Tull to follow her and call the Merced County Sheriff’s Department at (209) 385-7445.
