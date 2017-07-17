Two injured as flames burn trailer, parked vehicles behind Ceres home

Two people were injured early Monday when a fire destroyed a trailer, a few vehicles and a shed behind a house. The blaze sent a column of black smoke visible to morning commuters as it drifted west over Highway 99.
One person suffered burn injuries and was taken by air ambulance to a hospital, said Ceres Fire Battalion Chief John Gomes. He said he did not know the extent of the person’s burns, but the injuries were at least moderate considering the injured person was flown to a hospital.
A man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Gomes said it was unclear whether the two people were injured while trying to put out the fire.
The fire was reported about 6:44 a.m. at the home on McGee Road, just north of Roeding Road and two blocks west of Mitchell Road in Ceres.
Gomes said firefighters arrived and found flames had engulfed the area behind the home. He said the firefighters took a defensive stance to keep the flames from spreading to the house next to the burning trailer.
There were also some vehicles parked near the trailer that were burned by the flames. Gomes said the firefighters had the blaze under control in about 24 minutes. The firefighters remained at the scene dousing the area with water and digging through charred debris to make sure there were no smoldering spots that could reignite the fire.
Gomes said investigators were trying to determine where the fire started and what caused it. Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District were called to help put out the fire.
