Flu season claims two more lives in Stanislaus County and an infant is seriously ill

0:51 Rain, wind and tree work in Modesto Pause

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:39 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week, Modesto-Beyer

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

2:00 Tree falls on home in college neighborhood

1:10 Modesto man describes moment tree fell onto house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis