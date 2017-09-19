This Modesto shopping center used to have a zoo. New boutique is part of its rebirth

More Videos 0:52 Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique Pause 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 1:17 A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:03 Solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique The new Bellissima Boutique in Roseburg Square opened this month. Has women's clothing, accessories, home decor and bath products. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) The new Bellissima Boutique in Roseburg Square opened this month. Has women's clothing, accessories, home decor and bath products. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

