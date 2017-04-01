Finding ‘Treasures’ in Modesto and a delay in Turlock trampolines

Karyn Ford said after a career in the special events business, she was looking for a position with a little more stability — literally.
“I’ve been loading and unloading a trailer and a van for 40 years,” she said. “I wanted to have something a little more stationary.”
An antiques enthusiast since her mother, Lynn Jourdenais, bought an old house and picked out antiques to furnish it, opening a shop seemed a natural next step for Ford. She and Jourdenais opened Treasures at Modesto’s Roseburg Square in January. The site formerly was occupied by “Two Old Bags,” a thrift store that raised money for the Senior Law Network.
Ford, who still plans to do some special events work, has brought in more than 40 vendors and is looking for more.
“A lot of stores are specific in what they carry,” she said. For instance, antiques must make up 90 percent of a store’s inventory. Ford doesn’t operate Treasures that way, and the result is an eclectic selection of pieces that range from teacups-turned-planters to hand-painted lampshades.
“It’s nice merchandise,” Ford said. “Unique things.”
She said she wants people to be able to come in and buy an item for their home or a gift without spending a fortune. And thinking about the history of a piece is fun.
“A lot of these pieces have been passed through a family,” she said. “They’re tried and true.”
Treasures also offers newer items, including works by local artists and new clothing. “We’re like a gift co-op,” Ford said, showing me everything from area rugs to a laser light. There’s even a “man cave” area by one vendor with items aimed at appealing to the fellas.
Roseburg Square has had a resurgence in recent years, Ford said, and provides a strong draw for shops like hers. With tenants that include O’Brien’s grocery store, a women’s dress shop, other antique and home stores and a variety of restaurants, “There’s something for everyone,” she said. “It’s really a nice area.”
Treasures is located at 905 W. Roseburg Ave., Modesto. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 209-544-2247.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
A few people have been asking about Get Air Turlock. When I wrote about the Turlock indoor trampoline park last spring, partner Jack Wu said he hoped to open the facility in the fall.
The 12,000-square-foot facility is planned for the West Main Street shopping center that houses Planet Fitness and Grocery Outlet, among other stores.
I haven’t been able to reach Wu for an update, but the Get Air Turlock Facebook page said that the opening was pushed back to this spring. And when I called the main Get Air phone number, I was told now it’s looking more like July. As I hear more, I will keep you posted.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, pguerra@modbee.com, @PattyGuerra
Comments