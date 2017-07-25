The exterior of Mitri's Rugs which will close in August after 29-years of business, is pictured (07-19-17) in Modesto, Calif.
The exterior of Mitri's Rugs which will close in August after 29-years of business, is pictured (07-19-17) in Modesto, Calif. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com
The exterior of Mitri's Rugs which will close in August after 29-years of business, is pictured (07-19-17) in Modesto, Calif. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Biz Beat

Latest news from the Modesto-area business scene

Biz Beat

Longtime Modesto retailer decides to roll up the rug

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

July 25, 2017 3:32 PM

Chances are good if you live in Modesto you’ve stood on one of Mitri’s Rugs in the past three decades.

The longtime Modesto business is closing in August after 29 years of operation in town, the last 19 years on McHenry Avenue just south of Morris Avenue. Owner Jack Mitri said the property owner has sold the building and he has decided to close the business rather than move again.

Since opening in 1988 on Reno Avenue, Mitri’s Rugs & Home Accents has sold area rugs of all sizes to wholesale and retail customers. At one point the business had four locations, one each in Modesto, Stockton, Turlock and Salida.

Now as the store’s owner and sole employee, Mitri said he felt it was time to “move on and take a break.” All of his inventory is currently on sale starting at 50 percent off and he is selling rugs, display racks and everything else inside. Depending on how things go he could close as early as early August or as late as the end of the month.

“Of course we appreciate all of the customers support through the years. We had a lot of repeat customers and we’ll miss them,” Mitri said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa 2:01

An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa

View More Video