Longtime Modesto retailer decides to roll up the rug

Chances are good if you live in Modesto you’ve stood on one of Mitri’s Rugs in the past three decades.
The longtime Modesto business is closing in August after 29 years of operation in town, the last 19 years on McHenry Avenue just south of Morris Avenue. Owner Jack Mitri said the property owner has sold the building and he has decided to close the business rather than move again.
Since opening in 1988 on Reno Avenue, Mitri’s Rugs & Home Accents has sold area rugs of all sizes to wholesale and retail customers. At one point the business had four locations, one each in Modesto, Stockton, Turlock and Salida.
Now as the store’s owner and sole employee, Mitri said he felt it was time to “move on and take a break.” All of his inventory is currently on sale starting at 50 percent off and he is selling rugs, display racks and everything else inside. Depending on how things go he could close as early as early August or as late as the end of the month.
“Of course we appreciate all of the customers support through the years. We had a lot of repeat customers and we’ll miss them,” Mitri said.
