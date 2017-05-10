So what did all that rain and the concern about bees do to the Valley’s almond crop?

The state’s almond crop will hit a record 2.2 billion pounds this year, a federal agency projected Wednesday.
The 2017 figure would top the previous high of 2.14 billion pounds last year if it pans out through a harvest starting in August.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service made the projection based on a phone survey of growers. A second estimate, following measurements of actual nuts, will be released July 6.
The numbers are closely watched by almond growers and handlers in the Central Valley, which produces about 80 percent of the world supply. They seek enough volume to meet the growing demand but not so much that prices fall below production costs.
CALIFORNIA ALMOND CROP
(pounds)
2017: 2.20 billion*
2016: 2.14 billion
2015: 1.90 billion
2014: 1.87 billion
2013: 2.01 billion
2012: 1.89 billion
2011: 2.03 billion
2010: 1.64 billion
2009: 1.41 billion
2008: 1.63 billion
2007: 1.39 billion
2006: 1.12 billion
*estimate
Source: National Agricultural Statistics Service
