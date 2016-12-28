State extends deadline for river flow comments

Critics and supporters have two extra months to comment on the state plan to increase flows on the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced rivers – a move aimed at finding compromise.
The State Water Resources Control Board changed the deadline for written comments from Jan. 17 to March 17. The last chance for oral testimony remains Tuesday in Sacramento.
Board chairwoman Felicia Marcus, in a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown, said the extension would help with efforts to reach agreements among interested parties on managing the three rivers.
“Many commenters asked for extensions of the public comment period in order to create space for negotiations,” she wrote.
The state has proposed roughly doubling the river volumes from February through June each year to help salmon and other fish and reduce salinity in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The board staff estimated a 14 percent drop in river supplies in average years and 38 percent in “critically dry” years.
Farmers and other opponents have urged non-flow measures such as restoring spawning gravel and reducing predation by non-native bass. They packed hearings this month in Modesto, Merced and Stockton. The board also heard from fishing and environmental groups seeking even higher flows.
The state released the plan in September with a Nov. 15 written comment deadline. That was extended to Jan. 17 and now will run to St. Patrick’s Day.
We will have more on this story today.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments