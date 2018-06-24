Wildfire forces evacuations, Highway 49 closure near Moccasin

A wildfire Sunday afternoon forced evacuations in the Moccasin area and closed a part of Highway 49.
The 60-acre blaze is forcing residents to leave homes on all of Priest Coulterville Road to the Mariposa County line and on all of Jackass Ridge Road and Jackass Creek Road.
Highway 49 is closed to through traffic at Highway 120, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reported. CalFire has aircraft fighting the flames but has not reported a containment percentage yet.
The town of Moccasin is part of San Francisco's water and power system along the Tuolumne River. Highway 120 provides access to a part of Don Pedro Reservoir and is a major route to Yosemite National Park.
Comments