Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/28/18)

MODESTO
What: Leadership Modesto
When: Deadline: Thursday
Where: Online
Info: Leadership Modesto is accepting applications for its 2018-19 class. The program identifies and fosters new and potential leaders through a 1--month program, which provides opportunities for participants to meet and exchange ideas, discuss local and regional issues and begin the important self-development required to assume leadership roles. Applications welcome from all industries; seeks men and women with a commitment, motivation and interest in serving the community. For more information or to download the application, visit www.modchamber.org/leadership-modesto. Applications are due by Thursday. For additional information, contact the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, 209-577-5757 or email the Steering Committee at leadershipmodesto@gmail.com.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, June 7, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L Street
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter ,invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic is the Stanislaus County Transfer of Wealth Study, and the philathropic potential within the county. The meeting will feature guest speakers Marian Kaanon, President and CEO of Stanislaus Community Foundation and Louis Freidman, Attorney at Gianelli Nielson specializing in Estate Planning. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday at 4 p.m. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Tuesday, 12:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road, Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Several days starting June 1 (see below)
Where: Several sites (see below)
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework (Medicare, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Internal Revenue Service) and ask questions. Here are some upcoming dates and times: June 1, 2-3 p.m., 101 E. Streeet, Waterford; June 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m., 203 Grove Ave., Suite B, Oakdale; June 8, 9-10 a.m., 936 Fresno St., Newman; June 8, 1 Plaza, Patterson; June 12, 10-11 a.m., 2060 McHenry Ave., Escalon; June 13, 2-3 p.m., 1701 Robertson Road, Modesto. June 14, 11 a.m.-noon, 7018 Pine St., Hughson; June 14, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 115 S. Golden State Blvd., Turlock; June 15, 10-11 a.m., 2561 Third St., Suite A, Ceres; June 21, 4-5 p.m., 6707 3rd St., Riverbank; June 26, 1-2 p.m, 104 S. Stockton Ave., Ripon; June 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 3850 N. Gratton Road, Denair; For more information, call 209-579-5458.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast, Lodge #65
When: Sunday, June 10, 8-11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: Guests will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
MERCED
What: Merced County Fair
When: Wednesday, June 6, 5 p.m.
Where: Merced County Fair, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Info: The 2018 Merced County Fair marks the Fair’s 127th year of showcasing the best in Merced County. Opening Ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. It’s the third annual Mercy Medical Center’s “We Care Wednesday” Community Food Drive benefiting the Merced County Food Bank. Free entry in exchange for a donation of five cans of food. For more information on the fair, visit www.mercedcountyfair.com.
SONORA
What: Friends and Neighbors Expo
When: Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: This ninth annual event features resources and programs for community members age 50 and over, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with Sierra Senior Providers. There will be volunteer and activity opportunities as well as health, internet communications, travel and more. Sponsors include Chicken Ranch Casino, Heuton Memorial Chapel, Black Oak Casino and TC Transit. Admission and parking is free. Call for a ride at 209-533-0404. For more information, call the Sonora Senior Center at 209-533-2622 or visit coasenior.com.
TURLOCK
What: Youth Art Exhibition: “Ready, Set, Show!”
When: Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway.
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center invites the public to the opening reception for the Carnegie’s fourth annual Youth Art Exhibition, “Ready, Set, Show!,” with refreshments and activities for everyone. This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments