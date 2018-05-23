Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/24/18)

MODESTO
What: Fair Food Friday
When: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly event. Visitors order from a menu of various fair food staples. The event is free to enter, purchase required on food items. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: VFW Buddy Poppy Donation Drive
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Designated Locations
Info: The Modesto Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199 will conduct its annual Buddy Poppy drive with donations going to the Veteran's Relief Fund to help veterans and their families. The donation drive will be Saturday at Save Mart, Oakdale Road and Standiford Avenue, and at Walmart on Coffee Road. For more information, call the Post 3199 office at 209-537-3360 or visit vfw3199.org.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, June 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, meeting on the topic of the Stanislaus County Transfer of Wealth Study and the philanthropic potential within the county, featuring guest speakers Marian Kaanon, President and CEO of Stanislaus Community Foundation and Louis Friedman, attorney specializing in Estate Planning. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration by Tuesday, May 29 at 4 p.m. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Leadership Modesto
When: Deadline: Thursday, May 31
Where: Online
Info: Leadership Modesto accepting applications for its 2018-19 class. The 10-month program identifies and fosters new and potential community leaders. Applications welcome from all industries. For more information or to download the application, visit www.modchamber.org/leadership-modesto. Applications are due by Thursday, May 31. For additional information, contact the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, 209-577-5757 or email the Steering Committee at leadershipmodesto@gmail.com.
PINE GROVE
What: Chaw’se Day
When: May 26-27, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park, 14881 Pine Grove Volcano Road
Info: The Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians invites the community to their fifth annual event to welcome spring with Native American games, cuisine, dancing and more. Free both days. For more information or vendor registration, contact Anya Wolin at 209-223-8731 or email awolin@jacksoncasino.com.
TURLOCK
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission meets the fourth Monday of every month. The commission represents all veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Members of the public are welcome to attend and to volunteer. For more information contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the 27th annual California Relays held at Modesto Junior College were expecting some of the world’s top track and field athletes including nine who held world records, 11 who held American track and field records and 10 who held national college records. Some of the notable athletes were long distance runner Ron Clarke of Australia, Tommie Smith and USC’s 440 relay team lead by Earl McCullouch, O. J. Simpson, Fred Kuller and Lennox Miller.
