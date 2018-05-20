Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/21/18)

MODESTO
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Tuesday, May 22, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information, call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The club invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week it has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Senior Farmers Market Program
When: Thursday, May 24, 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Coupon booklets are for seniors 60 and older who live in Stanislaus County and have a limited income –$1,860 a month or less for an individual or $2,504 for household of two. Booklet contains $20 worth of coupons and can be used like cash only at Certified Farmers Market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetable, honey or edible herbs. Only one booklet per eligible senior per year. First come, first served, while supplies last. Call 209-558-8698.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, June 7, Noon-1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is the Stanislaus County Transfer of Wealth Study, and the philanthropic potential within the county. The meeting will feature guest speakers Marian Kaanon, president and CEO of Stanislaus Community Foundation, and Louis Freidman, attorney at Gianelli Nielson, specializing in estate planning. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Registration is requested by May 29 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
ESCALON
What: Lions Club Autumn Cruise Festivities
When: Friday, May 25, 5 p.m.
Where: Main Street Park, 1771 Main St.
Info: The Lions Club of Escalon invites to enjoy the first of three meetings preceding the 25th annual Autumn Cruise. The pre-cruise festivities will be on the grass of the park, in a shaded area with a DJ. Food available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information, contact Gary Haskin at 209-604-1280 or visit facebook.com.
MURPHYS
What: Wildlife ranger duties discussion
When: Tuesday, May 22, 6 p.m.
Where: Murphys Diggins Clubhouse, 340 Tom Bell Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the public to its next presentation. The guest speaker will be Ranger Pat Sanders, who will present on wildlife activities performed at New Melones Lake. The free presentation will be at Murphys Diggins clubhouse. This will be a similar presentation to the one Sanders gave in Sonora in March. For more information, contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
RIVERBANK
What: USCIS free workshop on naturalization
When: Wednesday, May 23, 6 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Public Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will present a free one-hour event, on Wednesday, May 23, covering the naturalization process, the civics and English tests, and the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship. The public is invited to attend. A demonstration citizenship test will be performed, and free materials will be handed out. This session is part of a larger USCIS initiative to help immigrants better understand the many services available. For more information, contact USCIS Public Affairs Officer Sharon Rummery, 415-248-8873 or email sharon.rummery@uscis.dhs.gov.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments