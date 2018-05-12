Fun, sun and free helmets for kids at Modesto’s cycling fest

Downtown Modesto was awash in pedal power on Saturday as the annual Family Cycling Festival took over I Street.
Sunny skies greeted participants to the fest that featured a host of activities along with BMX stunt team performances and giveaways.
Kids were encouraged to bring their bikes to receive their licenses and – far more fun – get a chance to ride an obstacle course set up at the festival.
Bounce houses, face painting and rock climbing also were available. And, as always, bike helmets were fitted and given for free to youngsters.
