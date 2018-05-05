State and county honors go to school employees who nourish minds and bodies

Women from Stanislaus County won two of the six Classified School Employees of the Year awards from the California Department of Education.
Chris Flores, lead cafeteria assistant at Oakdale High School, topped the child nutrition category. The presenters noted her "friendly interactions between students and staff" and an increase in the number of students eating breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria. She set up outdoor kiosks with "additional meal choices that are both healthy and popular."
Lily Madrigal, para-educator and Proposition 10 coordinator at Hughson Elementary School, won in the instructional assistance category. She was praised for her work with second-language learners and struggling students. She also helps with the Latino Literacy Program and a four-night program that eases the way for incoming kindergarten students and their parents.
Four teachers shine in county
Four educators won Stanislaus County Teacher of the Year awards and will go on to compete for statewide honors.
Angelina Rafatti of La Rosa Elementary School in Ceres won in the category up to third grade. Gary Carpenter of Agnes Baptist Elementary School in Modesto was honored for fourth to sixth grades.
The other winners were Leticia Rosales of Spratling Middle School in Keyes and Ryan Richards of Central Valley High School in Ceres.
Also honored was Eric Chipponeri of Waterford Junior High School with the Jane Johnston Civility Award.
The awards are sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, the Modesto Rotary Club Foundation, Nasco and Mocse Credit Union.
Congressman honors young artists
Rep. Jeff Denham announced the winners in his district for the Congressional Art Competition, an annual event for young people. All three are from Turlock.
Ezekiel Saldana place first with a work entitled "Cousins." Makayla Archer was second with "Frog." Jordan Prather finished third with "The Future in Spheres."
Ezekiel's entry will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, the others at Denham's office in Modesto. All of the entries can be viewed on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
And finally ...
Enochs High School won a $500 grant for science equipment because it had the most students this year at the Science on Screen series at the State Theatre in Modesto. The downtown venue pairs Hollywood movies with presentations by experts from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities.
