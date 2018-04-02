Update: Body of adult male found at canal northeast of Ceres

The body of an adult male was found in a canal northeast of Ceres on Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.
At 4:30 p.m., the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department was called to the area of East Hatch Road just east of Gilbert Road on a report of a body discovered in the Turlock Irrigation District canal, according to Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man believed to be in his mid- to late 50s, and immediately set up a crime scene.
Bejaran said the department is conducting a death investigation, meaning it's neither classified as a homicide nor suspicious death at this point. Detectives will rule on that once an autopsy is complete.
The identity of the man was not released pending notification of family.
We'll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
