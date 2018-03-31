It rained over one area in Modesto on Saturday – but it wasn’t wet

The sky was clear and sunny Saturday morning, but there was a downpour nevertheless in Modesto.
It was Easter eggs that came down from the sky over Shelter Cove Community Church, where a helicopter dropped 30,000 eggs over the expansive lawn there as eager basket-wielding hunters stood ready to scoop them up.
It was part of the church’s Eggstravaganza event, which included several other activities for the Modesto community’s youngsters, including face painting, bounce houses and more. Eggs were dropped, 7,500 at a time, once for each of four arranged age groups.
Children and their families were kept behind a fence as the helicopter flew over and sent the colorful eggs cascading down over Shelter Cove’s large grassy field. Once they’d hit, the kids were let loose.
Church leaders told The Bee earlier in the week that the helicopter egg drop was something new they wanted to arrange as a gift to the community.
