Stanislaus County woman dies from flu, health officials say

A Stanislaus County woman in her early 60s has died from influenza, making her the first person in the county under the age of 65 to die from the virus this flu season.
"This death is a sad reminder that flu can be deadly, especially for people at risk for severe disease,” Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer, said in a news release.
The release did not indicate if anyone in the county over the age of 65 has died of the flu this season.
Every year, influenza spreads across the country, from person-to-person, among families and communities. The severity of flu illness can vary from mild to severe. Flu-related complications can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death.
The symptoms of influenza, which tend to come on suddenly, may include fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting.
People experiencing flu-like symptoms should call their health care provider if they have severe symptoms like trouble breathing, are pregnant or have chronic health conditions such as lung or heart disease or diabetes.
With flu activity high in Stanislaus County, Public Health officials recommend these tips:
- Get a flu shot. Everyone six months of age and older should get the flu shot as soon as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly seasonal flu shot as the first and most important step in protecting against seasonal influenza viruses. Since it takes up to two weeks after vaccination for full immunity to take effect, anyone who has not already been vaccinated should do so now. Vaccination is especially important for young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older who are at higher risk of serious flu complications.
- Take everyday preventive actions to stop germs. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your elbow. Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may have germs on them. If you are sick with a flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine, except to get medical care or for other necessities. While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
- Take flu antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them. Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics. They are prescription medicines (pills, liquid or an inhaled powder) and are not available over-the-counter. Antiviral drugs can make your illness milder and shorten the time you are sick. They may also prevent serious flu complications, like pneumonia.
