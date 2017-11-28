Around the Region (11/29/17)

MODESTO
What: Roosevelt Park Storm Drainage Improvements Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Junior High School, 1330 College Ave.
Never miss a local story.
Info: The city is proposing to replace existing storm to sewer cross connections with a drainage system that collects stormwater at the street surface and sends it to an underground basin at Roosevelt Park. The City sent a survey to residents requesting input about the proposed park improvements. The results of the survey will be discussed at the meeting, inside the school’s cafeteria. For more information contact David A. Felix, Associate Engineer, Utilities Department, Engineering Services Division City of Modesto 209-577-5488 or dfelix@modestogov.com or visit www.modestogov.com.
What: “The Earth Has a History”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science invites the community to the free presentation, “The Earth Has a History: Rates of Geologic Change and Global Warming” presented by Garry Hayes, MJC professor of geology. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall, room 132, on MJC - West Campus. MAPS programs are made possible by contributions from the MJC Foundation, Associated Students of MJC, Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Great Valley Museum. For more information about the MAPS program visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: El Concilio Tamale Lunch Fundraiser
When: Thursday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: El Concilio, 1314 H St.
Info: El Concilio of Stanislaus County will be holding its Annual La Nochebuena. The event will feature a drive-thru Tamale lunch for $10. All proceeds go to El Concilio’s holiday food basket program for families in need. Lunch includes two tamales, Mexican rice and beans; seating is limited and an RSVP is requested. And for those members of the public unable to sit and eat, you may pick up and go; or free delivery is available on orders of 7 or more in the Downtown Modesto area. For more information call the El Concilio office at 209-523-2860 or visit www.elconcilio.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Market Sheep Seminar
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fairgrounds will host a market sheep seminar, open to all Calaveras County Fair Exhibitors. The seminar will be held in the Frogeteria. The seminar will be led by Nick Warntjes of Warntjes Livestock and Association Feed. Warntjes will cover topics such as; picking quality lambs, setting up a proper feeding program, current fitting trends and more. Email RSVP to sheepseminar@gmail.com.
CERES
What: Christmas Festival
When: Saturday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Smyrna Park, 2650 Fowler Road
Info: Pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, refreshments, live entertainment, and more. Tickets will be sold for the different booths in Santa’s Village. There will also be a parade through Christmas Tree Lane to help kick off its opening. To avoid traffic congestion, the public is encouraged to walk the neighborhood. For more information contact City of Ceres Recreation Department at 209-538-5629.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club
When: Tuesday, Dec. 5, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the community to its next lunch meeting. The meeting’s theme is, “A celebration of Christmas,” and will feature a Sing-a-Long of Christmas Music by Ernie. Members will be bringing Christmas stockings filled with goodies for children, ages ranging from Toddlers, 2 - 4; Elementary school children ages 5 - 12; and Teens, ages 13 - 18. These gifts will be donated to the Family Support Network and distributed in time for Christmas. There will also be silent auction for a gift basket, and a bake sale. Cost for the Buffet Luncheon is $16. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
TURLOCK
What: Competition: Central Valley Photography
When: Through 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3
Where: Online
Info: Carnegie Arts Center invites the public to enter its annual exhibition “Valley Focus,” featuring works by area photographers. Entries will be accepted from throughout California and will be juried by photographer Ted Orland. The exhibit will be on view Jan. 17-March 18. A detailed prospectus with complete rules and entry information can be found at www.CarnegieArtsTurlock.org. For more information call the center at 209-632-5761.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: At an informal public hearing on petitions signed by 168 neighbors, the city of Modesto approved the weekend closure of six surface streets leading from McHenry Avenue. The neighborhood, bordered by McHenry Ave. - E. Morris Ave - Johnson St. - Downey Ave., asked city officials to close Modesto Ave. up to Jones St. to prevent youth cruisers flooding into the neighborhood from McHenry Avenue. Police Chief Gerald McKinsey and Traffic Director Douglas J. Carmody also suggested blocking access to Alice Street, Wright Street, Stoddard Avenue, Elmwood Court. and Achor Court on the west of McHenry.
Comments