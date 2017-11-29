People will flock to downtown Modesto on Saturday ― here's why

Modesto rarely ― almost never, really ― can lay claim to being a winter wonderland. But with a little ingenuity, some major holiday spirit and a love of season and city, it happens each December downtown.
And so again, Christmas arrives in Modesto with a turbo boost on Saturday, topping off a day-into-night extravaganza with retro rock ‘n roll revelry.
Preparations are underway now for the fourth-annual Rockin’ Holiday at Tenth Street Plaza, a high-octane, nostalgia-tinged, “snow”-filled Christmas party that will continue weekends through December. The event is the punctuation mark on a day of festivities in downtown Modesto that welcomes the yuletide.
A holiday wonderland will greet visitors to the Rockin’ North Pole, replete with lighted hubcap-dotted garland across 10th Street, Santa in his Rockin’ Sleigh and plenty of falling faux snow ― all with a backdrop of rocking classic holiday music.
A bigger and brighter Rockin’ Pixel Tree is going up this year, with more than 28,000 LED lights ready to deliver a computerized multimedia show, event organizer Chris Murphy said, with “shapes, logos and mind-blowing illuminations.” The tree is thanks to Brian Friend of Modesto’s Laser Voodoo, who’s spearheaded the display. Free pictures with rockin’ Santa will be offered during the event.
“The whole main idea of Rockin’ Holiday is to connect our future and present with our past, and incorporate our cool car Graffiti heritage with our rockabilly history,” Murphy said in an email interview. “These go hand in hand with our desire to recreate the downtown lights and feel of Christmas holidays past when all of downtown was lit up. Rockin’ Santa of course has a rockin’ classic cool chrome-piped sleigh and the Rockin’ North Pole has a little something for everyone, including the ‘Star Wars’ fans.”
After Saturday’s kick-off, the pixel tree will be the site of light shows from 6 to 11 p.m. seven nights a week during the season, synced to music. There will be live music at the display from 6 to 9 p.m. the following Thursday through Saturday nights through the holiday.
Murphy said his hope is that the display will not only bolster the holiday spirit for Modestans, but also will bring more people to downtown to see a movie, eat at the many restaurants or head over to the seasonal Modesto on Ice rink up now in the nearby Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot.
All of the Rockin’ Holiday’ events are free. The kickoff will be a rollicking finale to nearly 15 hours of family friendly Christmas cheer in downtown Modesto on Saturday.
Holiday revelers can start the day at a pancake Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The event includes live music, children’s crafts, story time with Mrs. Claus and a visit with Santa.
Following breakfast, head over to 15th Street for the annual Dickens Faire set up outside McHenry Mansion, which will be decorated in Victorian Christmas splendor. Costumed carolers, a street fair with crafts, the Modesto farmers market, music and more await. The mansion will be open for touring and horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered ($2-$3). The festival is free and runs 7 a.m.-3 p.m., beginning with the farmers market.
After the faire, grab a bite to eat downtown and then line up for the Celebration of Lights parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The route runs through downtown beginning at the corner of 14th and I streets. When the parade ends, trees will be set aglow at Tenth Street Plaza before the Rockin’ Holiday kick off at 7:30 p.m.
For Murphy, Rockin’ Holiday is another way for the community to appreciate the good things Modesto has to offer, its history and to rediscover downtown.
“I want people to think living in Modesto is cool,” he said. “I love to see the smiles when it starts to snow, and see how happy the kids are. Adults love it, too. ... Plus, I have no intentions of really growing up and as long as there are ideas, friends and teamwork, we can do things like this.”
Breakfast with Santa
WHEN: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2
WHERE: Senior Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Breakfast, $5, free age 2 and under
Dicken’s Faire
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2
WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street
ADMISSION: Free
Celebration of Lights
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: 14th and I streets, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
Rockin’ Holiday
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
For more on all events, see www.modestogov.com/553/Holiday-Parade
