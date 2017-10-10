CHP investigating fatal crash east of Denair

A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident east of Denair on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
About 4:58 a.m., the driver of a Nissan pickup truck was eastbound on East Monte Vista Avenue east of North Montpelier Road, said CHP Sgt. Gerardo Serrato. The driver, who had not been positively identified a couple of hours later, veered to the right, went up a berm and struck some almond trees, Serrato said.
The collision turned the pickup onto its driver’s side, trapping the man beneath it, the sergeant said. Nearby field workers called 911 after seeing the large cloud of dust caused by the crash and observing the taillights weren’t moving.
Emergency responders arrived to find the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to call CHP Officer Howard Walton at 209-545-7440.
Comments