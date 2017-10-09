More Videos

    WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

Firefighter from Modesto recalls Vegas terror: ‘Nothing had ever been like this’

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

October 09, 2017 12:26 PM

A week after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, a firefighter with his roots in Modesto took to Facebook on Sunday night to write about the experience in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

“Working the streets that night, I will never forget the mother screaming at me, ‘WHERE IS MY SON?’ I will never forget looking around at the loved ones left behind, trying to make sense of it all, or the ones on the knife’s edge teetering the fence,” wrote Aaron Rupp, who works with the Clark County Fire Department.

Rupp grew up in Modesto, was in the GATE program and attended the Modesto Junior College Fire Academy, said his mother, Charlotte Rupp. Bee archives also show he worked for the Burbank Paradise Fire District in west Modesto. In November 2008, a Las Vegas Sun photograph referred to Rupp as a “rookie” at the time.

In his post, Rupp recalls being on scene as “thousands of people tore through the street, over fences, jumping in strangers’ cars, truly running for their lives. In droves, police with the same terror in their eyes, ran the other way, towards the chaos that could only be described as a battlefield. Firemen and EMS held the line somewhere in the middle, ‘sifting and sorting’ through the human rubble, working frantically to keep someone breathing, to stop someone’s bleeding, to stop the overwhelming loss of life.

“And in the brief few moments eye contact was made with my fellow brother, that same terror was there. While we have all seen the trauma, all been behind the ball scrambling to stabilize someone grasping for their life, and all had our hands on disfigured bodies trying to be a conduit of hope, but nothing had ever been like this.”

That night, near the close of the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.

In the 32nd-floor hotel room from which he was shooting, Paddock killed himself as a SWAT team closed in.

He had an arsenal of 23 weapons in his hotel room. Authorities also said he had 1,600 rounds of ammunition in his car, along with fertilizer that can be used to make explosives and 50 pounds of Tannerite, a substance used in explosive rifle targets.

Rupp, who could not be reached Monday morning, wrote that the past week has brought an outpouring of gratitude to first responders, including many gifts of food, water and coffee.

He closed his post with these words: “I’ve had hundreds heartfelt handshakes followed up with ‘thank you for your service.’ I’m left feeling unworthy, sad and humble. I can’t speak for the rest of us, all I can say is thank you, I was just doing my part. I am not a hero. I was just fortunate enough to serve. In rare instances we have brief opportunities to be, but we can always all do our part, and together that strength is #STRONG.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

