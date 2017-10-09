Firefighter from Modesto recalls Vegas terror: ‘Nothing had ever been like this’

More Videos 1:48 Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest Pause 1:28 Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:13 Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 1:08 Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 2:01 Enochs science students' cool new tool 1:03 Solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police