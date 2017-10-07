Driver crashes through Modesto Dollar Tree on Oakdale Road

The Dollar Tree on Oakdale Road in Modesto was closed Saturday after a Honda Accord barreled through the front of the building the night before.
The woman driving the Honda apparently mistook the the gas pedal for the brake and drove through the front of the Dollar Tree at Oakdale and Floyd Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., according to Modesto Fire Department Division Chief Tim Tietjen.
The Honda took out two cash registers and merchandise but no one inside the store was injured.
Cashier Kenyatte Brown said one of her coworkers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
“It was just crazy; normally there will be kids at the door waiting for their parents to finish paying,” Brown said. “Thank God no one was hurt.”
She said employees on Saturday kept busy by stocking the store while they waited for a company to come fix the door and wall.
The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital, Tietjen said.
