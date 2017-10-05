Around the Region (10/06/17)

MODESTO
What: Traveleers Travel Club
When: Fridays, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny's Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Traveleers meet on Friday mornings at Denny's. Join the club and learn about exciting trips for the next year. A special day trip to create your own luscious chocolate and a 3 day trip to Hearst Castle, Morro Bay cruise and Monterey is planned for November. For more information contact Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Lutheran, 324 College Ave.
Info: Emanuel Lutheran invites the public to its Oktoberfest celebration. Visitors will be treated to brats with the fixings, beer, folk dancing and more. There will also be a silent auction and drawing. Tickets are $15 adults, 2 for $25, and children 12 and under are free. For more information contact the church 209-523-4531 or visit www.emanuellutheran.org.
What: Delta Kappa Gamma Area XVII Conference
When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: DKG Area XVII Conference will be held at SCOE for members, those interested in joining, and guests. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Continental breakfast, informative interest sessions, keynote speaker, vendors, entertainment and lunch. Registration is $20 before October 7 and $25 after that date. For more information call Gloria at 209-545-0883 or email dkgmodesto@gmail.com.
RIPON
What: Special Olympics Northern California
When: Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road
Info: Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes from eight counties will converge this Sunday for the Ripon Regional Soccer Competition. The events will showcase the skills and accomplishments of children and adults with intellectual disabilities competing in soccer. Athletes of varying ability levels have been training for months for the tournament, which serves as culmination of the soccer season. For more information visit www.sonc.org or following on www.facebook.com/SONorCal/ and Twitter/SONorCal and Intagram/SpecialOlympicsNCA.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 pm
Where: 2201 Morrill Road (NE corner at Oakdale Road)
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. Bereaved parents, grandparents, and adult siblings are invited to attend. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com or visit www.compassionatefriends.org.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Artists Series
When: Sunday, 3 pm
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia Jazz Artists Series opens the season with band music featuring the 25-piece Columbia Kicks Big Band with special guests the Mario Flores Latin Jazz Band, Cuban percussionist Carlos Caro and guitarist/vocalist Johnny Valdes. Reserved seating tickets are $15 and available at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction. They are also available by phone at the college bookstore until Friday at noon by calling 209-588-5126.
75 YEARS AGO: A total of 12 tons of scrap metal was collected from city residents who left the material on their curbs. This was the first day of curb collection and by 5 o’clock, donated trucks had only covered a small portion of the city. Scrap metal drive officials estimated collections to average over a hundred pounds per home, a goal set by the national salvage committee.
