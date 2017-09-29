Around the Region (09/30/17)

MODESTO
What: Woodland Ave. Slurry and Seal
When: Through Wednesday
Where: Woodland Ave. Area
Info: City of Modesto Public Works Department will be working in the following areas: Woodland Avenue to Rosemore Avenue, Rosemore Avenue to Kansas Avenue, Kansas Avenue to Morse Avenue, and Morse Avenue to Woodland Avenue. Slurry sealing extends the life of a street by five to seven years. For more information contact the Public Works Department, Streets Division at 209-342-2244.
What: Paper Shredding
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Former Longs Drugs parking lot, 1625 McHenry Ave.
Info: There will be a paper shredding event, free to the public, in the parking lot of the old Long’s Drug Store on McHenry Ave. Guidelines: Modesto residents only, no businesses, up to three paper grocery bags or small boxes, no binders and no plastic. Proof of Modesto address is required. For more information call 209-577-4595.
What: Table Setting Luncheon and Preview
When: Oct. 16 and 17
Where: Seasons Catering at McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation invites the public to its 31 annual Table Setting Luncheon and Preview. Preview, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., cost $10. Luncheon, Oct. 17, doors open at 10:30 a.m.; cost is $40. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, contact Barbara Wesley 209-575-9615.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Tree Trek Tours
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum invites the public to take a tree trek of its grounds to discover and learn about the areas and California’s oldest trees. There are 12 species of trees and cameras are encouraged. The trek is free with museum admission., $7 adults and $3 children. Gold panning will also be available for $5. For more information contact the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov.
MARIPOSA
What: Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Self Led Tour
Info: The Mariposa Agri Nature Association (MANA) invites the public to the 11th annual Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour. Visit five farms and ranches whose owners showcase their agricultural and/or resource preservation activities. Tickets are $10 per person, or $25 for a whole car. Kids under 12 are free. 50 percent of the proceeds from purchased tickets will be donated to Detwiler fire victims. Tickets may be purchased at any tour location, at the Mariposa Chamber of Commerce, or at Casto Oaks Wine. For more information contact Kris Casto 209-377-8450 or email castokris@aol.com or visit www.mariposafarmsandranches.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sonora Writers Group: Author Read and Sign
When: Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Dust Bowl Cafe, 200 Main St.
Info: The Sonora Writers Group will be hosting a reading and signing of Turlock native, now residing in Columbia, Jill Leach-Klajic’s novel, “With Dignity”. Leach-Klajic’s novel Takes place in rural Arkansas in the early 1900’s, and features the ingredients of love, sex, sacrifice, death, adultery, murder and insanity. For information on the book reading and signing at the Dust Bowl, contact Dan Ryan at 209-541-7440 or email jillk95310@gmail.com.
100 YEARS AGO: The city of Riverbank was expected build to a road over the Santa Fe railroad, so that the highway would be fully connected. The Railroad Commission of the State of California ordered a hearing to discuss the overhead crossing that would go over the tracks of the Santa Fe on the Salida-Sonora lateral of the state highway.
