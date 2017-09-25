Around the Region (09/26/17)

MODESTO
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, noon
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science solloquium will kick off with the topic: “Global Climate Change Update.” The subject is presented by Richard Anderson, Ph.D., MJC professor emeritus of biology, in the Science Community Center, Room 115. The Colloquium series offers one hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information contact Anderson at 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu.
What: League of Women Voters - Lunch and Learn
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites members and the public to its next lunch and learn program. Jim Stokes, Turlock Site Manager of International Rescue Committee (IRC), will speak about the IRC and their work with immigrants arriving in the area. The luncheon is chef's choice, cost is $13 and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Traveleers Club
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny's Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The next meeting will have a presentation on the group’s planned trip to Iceland in September 2018. For more information contact Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: Woodland Ave. Slurry and Seal
When: Through Oct. 4
Where: Woodland Ave. Area
Info: City of Modesto Public Works Department will be working in the following areas: Woodland Avenue to Rosemore Avenue, Rosemore Avenue to Kansas Avenue, Kansas Avenue to Morse Avenue, and Morse Avenue to Woodland Avenue. Slurry sealing extends the life of a street by five to seven years. For more information contact the Public Works Department, Streets Division at 209-342-2244.
COPPEROPOLIS
What: DNA workshop
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Copperopolis Armory, 695 Main Street.
Info: The Calaveras Genealogical Society (CGS) is presenting a DNA workshop at the Copperopolis Armory. Guest presenters Linda Parker-Magellan and Katherine Borges, founding members of the International Society for Genetic Genealogy (ISOGG), will have two sessions - one in the morning and another in the afternoon. The first will be: “The Auto, Mito, and Y of DNA” and the second is: “Fishing The DNA Ponds - Steps to Success.” Cost is $15 for CGS members, $20 for non-members; after Wednesday the cost will be $20 for CGS members and $25 for non-members. Snacks, water and soda will be available for purchase on site, lunch not provided. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. For more information or to register for the presententation email info@calaverasgenealogy.com or visit calaverasgenealogy.com.
TURLOCK
What: Family Friday Sereis: Haiku Happiness
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center invites the public to its Family Friday: Haiku Happiness event. Visitors will learn about and practice the art of haiku poetry. The center’s gallery will have Japanese ceramics on display for added inspiration. This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information contact the center at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: Stanislaus County supervisors dedicated the Public Safety Center. Inmates were not expected to fill the jail until December. The first inmates to occupy the $29.8 million main jail at 200 E. Hacket Road would be women prisoners. The construction of the 294-bed facility was completed during the summer but its official opening was being delayed by the supervisors due to a tight budget year. This was the first phase of the project as the second phase would feature a $7.8 million support building.
Comments