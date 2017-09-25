Latest on kindergartner’s ‘terrorist threats’ – what dad has to say

The Modesto school that suspended a kindergartner for a day for saying he had a bomb in his backpack has agreed to remove the disciplinary action from the child’s record, his father said.
“We met with the school,” Ian Riley said of the talk he and his wife, Michelle, had with administrators of the Great Valley Academy public charter school on Tully Road. “... It was a very positive meeting. At the end, we all agreed that at 5 (son Jackson’s age), we just need to focus on his education, and that it was a great opportunity for us as parents, and them as school administrators, to hit the reset button, get to know each other again, and work together.”
The incident happened Aug. 31, when Jackson was instructed by his teacher to remove his backpack and replied that he couldn’t or a bomb inside it would explode. The Rileys were asked to take Jackson home from school and were told he was being suspended for a day.
What he said to his teacher – just a boy pretending to be a hero by protecting his classmates, the Rileys said – violated a student conduct code against making terrorist threats. The family thought the suspension would be the end of it, Ian Riley said, but then they learned the discipline would become part of his record.
Meetings with school administration resulted with the agreement that the suspension won’t be on Jackson’s record, his father said. “My wife mentioned that on a state level, it would be awesome if legislation was put in place regarding suspensions and kindergartners, mostly focused on not suspending kindergartners, due to overwhelming research that shows suspensions do nothing to benefit the child at that age,” Ian Riley said.
Great Valley’s CEO, Leah Silvestre Franklin, said she could not speak to the specifics of the case, but issued a brief statement: “Great Valley Academy takes student safety and discipline very seriously. However, we may not disclose confidential student information or discuss the specifics of any GVA student. Student information is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.”
