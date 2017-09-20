Around the Region (09/21/17)

MODESTO
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups and web- and telephone-based groups are available. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Sons in Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature our speaker, Edd Santwier, who will speak on the Hetch Hetchy Dam and the Railroad built to support the Dam construction. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships , discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, call Sam Graham 209-552-0960
ANGELS CAMP
What: Grand Opening and Open House
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Sierra Embroidery Work, 330 N. Main St.
Info: Sierra Embroidery Works invites the public to the grand opening and open house event. The Angels Camp Business Association welcomes the new business to the foothill community in the former Bandera shopping space. Vistitors will be able to tour what the new store will offer the community plus enjoy food, wine and more. For more information call 209-728-8295.
What: Rockabilly Riot Campout
When: Friday to Sunday, noon
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fairgrounds will play host to the 2nd Annual Angels Camp Rockabilly Riot Campout. The campout gets started at noon and goes into the late evening each day with hotrods, car show and much more. General admission is $10 each day, additional costs for each days car show. For more information contact Paul Sampson 775-291-5008 or email paulabomb@gmail.com or visit www.riotangels.coml.
MURPHYS
What: Ironstone Concours d’Elegance
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road
Info: The Ironstone Concours d’Elegance is an antique and classic car show on the Ironstone Vineyards grounds. There will be over 300 antique and classic cars for the public to tour and enjoy, cost is $25 per person or $45 for 2 adults and/or 2 children, 14 and under free. After the car show, there will be a dinner for Councours entrants and guests, cost is $60 per person or $350 for a table of 8. All Proceeds from the event benefit Future Farmers of America (FFA), the 4-H. and the non-profit Ironstone Foundation. For more information call 209-269 6950 or email info@ironstonefoundation.org or visit www.ironstoneconcours.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a policy barring married students at Ceres High School from participating in extracurricular school activities had been tabled by Ceres Unified School District, Board of Trustees. The trustees tabled the policy to determine if it was legal and asked the district’s superintendent, M. Robert Adkison, to obtain a written opinion from the Stanislaus County Counsel’s Office. Mr. Adkinson told the board the counsels office told him, by phone, that it believed the policy was illegal, based on the opinion from the state attorney general’s office.
Comments