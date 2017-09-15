Around the Region (09/16/17)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will be held in the Church’s 502/503 conference rooms. The featured guest speaker will be Samantha Borba from Healthy Agings Young at Heart Exercise Group. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Coaches from local high schools and Modesto Junior College will give a preview of their team for the upcoming season in this seasons first meeting. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays. The lunch is $10. For more information email Duane dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Evening in Spain Fundraiser
When: Friday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Events Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Parent Resource Center will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the community. The night will feature Spanish flamenco and tango dance performances by Tango del Cielo of San Francisco, with world renowed harpist Anna Maria Mendieta. Individual tickets, table sales and sponsorships are available. Tickets are $75 per person, space is limited and reservations are encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Maria H. or Susan at 209-549-8193 or visit www.prcfamilies.org. Funds raised from the evening will benefit the non-profit center’s programs.
What: Modesto Rugby Club Barbecue
When: Sunday, Sept. 24, 3 p.m.
Where: Ustach Park, 2700 Hillglen Dr.
Info: The Modesto Rugby Club will be hosting its first annual recruitment barbecue. Visit with the coaching staff, meet players and learn about the sport. No prior rugby knowledge or experience necessary to play, training will be provided. For more information email the club at modrugby@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.
TURLOCK
What: Pitman HS Band Review
When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Pitman HS, 2525 W. Christoffersen Pkwy.
Info: The Pitman Marching Pride and Color Guard invites the public to its first band review. There will be a total of 20 junior high and high school marching bands from all over Northern California. Bring your chair and enjoy the music as each school passes by. The event begins at 8 a.m. with the competition starting at 10 a.m. Visitors are welcome to tour the campus and vendor booths, food will be available for purchase we well. This event is free to the public. The proceeds support the band and color guard students at Pitman High school. For more information contact Kathy Nava 209-485-4335 or email navak@ymail.com.
100 YEARS AGO: The Star Theater announced its selected movies it planned to show for the following week. The first was J. Stuart Blackton’s film, “Womanhood”. The second was, “The Glory of a Nation,” starring an ensemble cast that included Alice Joyce, Harry Morey and others. For the second movie, the production cost for Paramount Pictures required the theater to raise its show prices for Adults, to 25 cents and 10 cents for children.
