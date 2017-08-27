Update: White supremacist from Oakdale area steps back from post — but not from cause

Nathan Damigo announced Sunday that he was stepping down as leader of a white supremacist group, but the Oakdale-area resident said he remains committed to the cause.
Damigo said on the website for Identity Evropa that he has turned the post of chief executive officer over to Eli Mosley, who had been “head organizer.”
Damigo cited competing demands with his family and at California State University, Stanislaus, where is studying social science.
“We have lit a beautiful fire that is engulfing the Western world,” he wrote. “The existence of our people is not negotiable, and a new order is now emerging as the old paradigm spasms and flails under the weight of its own contradictions.”
Damigo, a 31-year-old former Marine, was an organizer of the Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in the death of a counter-protester. His resignation came on a weekend when rallies in the Bay Area raised tensions over race.
The Modesto Bee explored Damigo at length in a story Sunday.
