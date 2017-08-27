Nathan Damigo
Nathan Damigo

News

Update: White supremacist from Oakdale area steps back from post — but not from cause

John Holland: 209-578-2385

August 27, 2017 7:39 PM

Nathan Damigo announced Sunday that he was stepping down as leader of a white supremacist group, but the Oakdale-area resident said he remains committed to the cause.

Damigo said on the website for Identity Evropa that he has turned the post of chief executive officer over to Eli Mosley, who had been “head organizer.”

Damigo cited competing demands with his family and at California State University, Stanislaus, where is studying social science.

“We have lit a beautiful fire that is engulfing the Western world,” he wrote. “The existence of our people is not negotiable, and a new order is now emerging as the old paradigm spasms and flails under the weight of its own contradictions.”

Damigo, a 31-year-old former Marine, was an organizer of the Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in the death of a counter-protester. His resignation came on a weekend when rallies in the Bay Area raised tensions over race.

The Modesto Bee explored Damigo at length in a story Sunday.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scene at shooting in Empire

Scene at shooting in Empire 0:42

Scene at shooting in Empire
Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 0:49

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg
Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other 0:57

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

View More Video