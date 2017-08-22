Update: Off-duty Modesto Police sergeant hit, killed by drunk driver, authorities say

A Modesto police officer has died after being struck by a drunk driver while the officer was riding his bicycle, authorities said.

Police Chief Galen Carroll announced the death in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“It is with deep sadness I notify the community that we lost one of our officers tonight,” Carroll said. “Earlier in the evening, one of our officers was involved in a vehicle vs. bicyclist accident where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The accident was reported on Maid Mariane Lane near Savage school in Village One.

The investigation has been turned over to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesman Thomas Olsen said the call came in at 6:10 p.m. “Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and located a male adult lying in the roadway,” Olsen said at the scene late Tuesday evening. “Emergency personnel did everything they could to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.”

Olsen identified the officer as a sergeant who has been with the department since 2012. He previously served with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office.

The driver was located at the scene and showed signs of intoxication. His name also was not released, but Olsen said the man was driving a Volkeswagen coupe. The CHP arrested him and took him into custody for driving under the influence, Olsen said. He will face numerous felony charges.

“This is a huge loss for his family and the Modesto Police Department community,” Carroll said.

Investigators remained on the scene for several hours after the accident. Modesto police officers were joined by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies.

Other agencies offered condolences via social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Modesto Police Department family,” Sheriff Adam Christianson said in a Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our brothers and sisters at the Modesto Police Department,” the Modesto Fire Department posted on its page.