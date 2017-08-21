‘Stand against hate at Stan State.’ Protesters shout down university president

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto Pause 1:00 Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock 1:45 Eclipse viewing in Modesto 0:22 Colander shows the shadows from solar eclipse 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:16 Modesto elementary students view solar eclipse 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 5:49 Peterson Archives: Jurors talk about not forgetting Laci Peterson Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Demonstrators attended the fall address of CSU, Stanislaus President Ellen Junn in Turlock, Calif. They were there in response to Nathan Damigo, a white supremacist and CSUS student who was among the organizers at a protest that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Va. August 21, 2017. Joe Cortez/jcortez@modbee.com jcortez@modbee.com

