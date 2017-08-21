Eyes on the sky as solar excitement eclipses all else

Special viewing glasses, telescopes equipped with solar filters, welder’s goggles, pinhole cameras, even colanders – folks around Modesto used just about every method under the sun to watch Monday morning’s solar eclipse.
Modesto Junior College drew a crowd estimated at more than 500 people to the Great Valley Museum on its west campus. There, they lined up to look through two telescopes as the eclipse occurred locally between 9:02 and 11:40 a.m.
As they waited in line, folks shared viewing glasses and cereal-box pinhole viewers. With the sun behind them, they used colanders to project the eclipe’s shadow on sidewalks. Friends took friends’ pictures as they stood in front of trees, with smatterings of sunlight casting the image of the eclipse on their shirts.
At elementary, middle and high schools, students who’ve been learning about the eclipse got to step outside to take a look through protective glasses.
