A car crashed into a signal light pole at Colorado Avenue and Tuolumne Road in Turlock Friday evening (8-118-17)
Driver pinned after crash into traffic pole in Turlock sustains major injuries

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

August 19, 2017 1:35 PM

A car slammed into a traffic light pole in east Turlock Friday night, trapping the driver inside.

Turlock Fire responded to a single vehicle accident at Colorado Avenue and Tuolumne Road Friday evening. Crews arrived to find a car had crashed head-on into a signal pole. The front of the vehicle was slit up to the windshield by the pole and driver was pinned inside. Firefighters had to deploy heavy extrication equipment to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, sustained major injuries and was air lifted to an area hospital. The Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

