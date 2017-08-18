The scene of a fatal wreck on northbound Highway 99 just north of Salida, California.
CHP at scene of fatal wreck on northbound Highway 99 near Salida

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 18, 2017 2:28 PM

The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal accident on northbound Highway 99 just north of Salida on Friday afternoon.

According to the CHP, officers were called to the highway just north of Hammett Road after a tractor trailer collided with a passenger vehicle at about 12:30 p.m.

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital. At 1:42 p.m., the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Traffic on northbound 99 was backed up well into Modesto. However, by 2:40 p.m., all lanes were open, according to the California Department of Transportation.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

