CHP at scene of fatal wreck on northbound Highway 99 near Salida

The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal accident on northbound Highway 99 just north of Salida on Friday afternoon.
According to the CHP, officers were called to the highway just north of Hammett Road after a tractor trailer collided with a passenger vehicle at about 12:30 p.m.
#Trafficalert Stanislaus/SJ County Line: NB SR-99 at Hammett Road, ALL LANES OPEN following multi-vehicle collision pic.twitter.com/FJfHOOiKWD— Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) August 18, 2017
At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital. At 1:42 p.m., the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
Traffic on northbound 99 was backed up well into Modesto. However, by 2:40 p.m., all lanes were open, according to the California Department of Transportation.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
