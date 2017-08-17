Local outbreak of diarrhea illness reported. Here’s how to keep from getting it

Health officials are alerting the public about outbreaks of an intestinal parasite that gives people diarrhea for weeks.
Since early July, San Joaquin County has confirmed 17 people sickened by the microscopic parasite, Cryptosporidiosis, or Crypto. More than 40 other residents have come down with the symptoms.
Some residents who became ill said they had been swimming in backyard pools, the San Joaquin-Sacramento Delta, Lake Comanche and Tulloch Lake off Highway 108, east of Oakdale.
Children and adults are commonly infected by swallowing contaminated water in a swimming pool, lake or water playground. The county usually has only one case of Cryptosporiodiosis a year, said Dr. Karen Furst, assistant public health officer.
In May, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said outbreaks of the parasitic illness had doubled in the nation since 2014. No information on any cases in Stanislaus County was available Thursday.
One way to become infected with the parasite is coming into contact with swimming pool or lake water that’s contaminated with diarrhea. The parasite is able to survive the normal level of chlorine in a public or private swimming pool.
People can also catch the illness by touching items contaminated by an infected person who failed to wash their hands after using the restroom. Not washing hands after changing a baby’s diapers is another way of contaminating surfaces and spreading the illness.
The symptoms of Crypto include watery diarrhea and stomach cramps, which usually begin two to 10 days after exposure. Those infected are usually sick for one to four weeks. Health officials said the symptoms can come and go over a 30-day period.
Young children or adults with chronic illness and a compromised immune system are more at risk for prolonged illness and problems with dehydration.
Officials have advised health care providers in San Joaquin County about the recent cases and provided them with medical recommendations, including the need for a specially ordered test for Cryptosporidiosis.
Healthy people who are infected usually recover without needing treatment, the CDC says. Medications that control diarrhea may help, but patients are advised to first talk with their physician about the option.
Health officials are asking the public to help prevent outbreaks of Crypto.
“The message we want to reiterate is don’t swim (in recreational water) if you have active diarrhea or you’ve had diarrhea in the past 14 days,” said Jeff Carruesco, program coordinator for San Joaquin County environmental health.
He said that water in delta recreation areas could have been contaminated by dogs or other animals that carry the parasite.
“People who are swimming have to assume there all sorts of things in the water that can make them sick, so don’t swallow the water,” Dr. Furst said.
Parents can take other precautions such as rinsing off their kids in a shower before they get in the water. That helps remove any germs on the body that could contaminate the swimming area, a press release says.
It’s also a good idea for people to wash their hands thoroughly and often before preparing or eating good and after using the bathroom or changing diapers. Thoroughly wash your hands after handling an animal or animal waste.
More information on Cryptosporidium can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The California Department of Public Health also has information on the parasite.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
Comments