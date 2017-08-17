Update: Huge fire roars through south Modesto auto wrecking yard

A fire tore through a south Modesto wrecking yard, sending plumes of black smoke into the air on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:43 p.m., crews were called to Modesto Auto Wreckers at 520 Crows Landing Road on a report that vehicles were on fire.

When they arrived, they found 12 rows and stack cars burning. They immediately began working on the fire, which extended into some nearby vegetation and the Sunrise Village Trailer Park.

There were no evacuations and no immediate reports of injuries, according to Jessica Smart, spokeswoman for the Modesto Fire Department.

As for 3:45 p.m., tbe fire was under control.

Smart said there was no concern from toxins because fluids are removed before stacking.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

Traffic in the area, especially on Seventh Street, is at a standstill. Seek an alternative route if you are heading that way.

Smart said there was no immediate cause of the fire.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.