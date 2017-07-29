West Modesto shooting leaves man seriously injured, police with a lot of questions

Police were investigating a shooting in west Modesto on Saturday evening that left one person seriously injured, but finding little in the way of cooperation.
Modesto Police received the call just before 8 p.m. and officers found the 17-year old Latino male victim on the sidewalk on Pelton Avenue, just east of Marseille Lane with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Lt. Ivan Valencia.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was in stable but serious condition, Valencia said.
Valencia said people at the scene were not cooperating with police and officers had not been able to determine the exact location of the shooting, who was involved or other details.
“Nobody claimed to have seen or heard anything,” he said. Given his condition, the victim also “didn’t provide much of a statement.”
It was the second shooting in Modesto on Saturday; in the first, two men were wounded in the airport neighborhood and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police reported. Neither victim would cooperate with police in that incident.
