Man found shot to death in southeast Turlock

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday.
At 1:44 a.m, deputies were called to the scene of the shooting, the 1500 block of Golf Road, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
When they arrived, they found a Latino man on the side of the roadway with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives were processing the crime scene and interviewing potential witnesses Tuesday morning, the news release said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the case to call Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward
Comments