News

July 23, 2017 12:05 PM

Dave Cogdill Sr. — state lawmaker, city councilman, county assessor — dies at 66

By John Holland

Dave Cogdill Sr., who served as a state lawmaker and leader in Modesto and Stanislaus County government, died Sunday at 66.

Mr. Cogdill, who also worked as a private appraiser, died of pancreatic cancer, his family said in a written statement.

He spent most of the 1990s as a city councilman and was elected to the state Assembly in 2000 and the Senate in 2006. He served as Republican leader in the Senate in 2008 and 2009.

Mr. Cogdill was elected county assessor in 2011 and left in 2013 to become president and CEO of the California Building Association.

His son, David Cogdill Jr., served on term on the City Council.

“My dad was my hero and I strive to be half as good a man, father, and servant as he was,” the younger Cogdill said. “Stoic and reserved, he selflessly dedicated his life to his family and community.”

We will have more on this story today.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

CHRONOLOGY

1991: Dave Cogdill Sr. elected to Modesto City Council; steps down after one four-year term

1996: Appointed again to the City Council to fill remainder of the late Richard Patterson’s term

2000: Elected to state Assembly

2006: Elected to state Senate

2008: Appointed Senate minority leader

2009: Ousted as Senate Republican leader in wake of budget compromise with Democrats. Announces he won’t run for re-election

2010: Receives John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his role in the budget compromise

2011: Elected Stanislaus County assessor. Son Dave Cogdill Jr. is elected to Modesto City Council, serving one term

2013: Hired as president and CEO of the California Building Association

