July 19, 2017 7:24 PM

People in parts of southern Tuolumne County should prepare for Detwiler evacuations

By John Holland

Parts of southern Tuolumne County were added Wednesday evening to the evacuation warning zone for the Detwiler fire in Mariposa County, and more could follow.

An evacuation warning – meaning people should expect to leave the area soon if they have special needs or livestock – was issued for Jackass Creek Road, Jackass Ridge, Cuneo Road and Priest Coulterville Road.

An evacuation advisory, meaning it might be needed at some point, was issued for all areas south of Highway 120 between the town of Moccasin and Smith Station Road.

Evacuees should leave on Highway 120 and can use a shelter set up at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

