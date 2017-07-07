Motorcycle driver punches Chris Murphy in road rage incident, landing him in hospital

More Videos 1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce Pause 1:28 Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:08 Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 0:36 Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack Modestan Chris Murphy recounts a road rage incident involving him and a motorcycle rider yesterday evening (07-06-17) in the La Loma area of Modesto, Calif. Murphy warns of the danger that can occur when tempers flare on our streets. Modestan Chris Murphy recounts a road rage incident involving him and a motorcycle rider yesterday evening (07-06-17) in the La Loma area of Modesto, Calif. Murphy warns of the danger that can occur when tempers flare on our streets. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

