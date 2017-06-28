Three teens arrested in fatal drive-by shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Gas leak in Turlock closes businesses, roads Pause 1:47 Car exploding on Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane caught on camera 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 2:15 Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:13 Watch the Sierra snowmelt from January to June 2:03 What you need to know about the coming 'Great American Eclipse' 3:29 Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking 2:44 Son Recalls Hit-and-Run That Killed His Father 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email One man died and another was wounded in a shooting in west Modesto, California, on Monday, June 12, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com

One man died and another was wounded in a shooting in west Modesto, California, on Monday, June 12, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com