Three teens arrested in fatal drive-by shooting

Three Modesto teenagers were arrested Tuesday evening in the shooting death of a Sacramento man earlier this month.
Terelle Swearengin, 25, and a 22-year-old man were struck during a drive-by shooting on Sutter Avenue on June 12. Swearengin died at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.
A man in a vehicle shot at the victims, who were walking south on Sutter with two other men, according to Modesto Police.
Detectives served multiple search warrants Tuesday and arrested Marcus White, 19, and two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves would not say what led detectives to these suspects. She said a motive for the shooting has not been determined.
