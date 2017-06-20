Man pulled from canal west of Turlock dies at hospital

A drowning man pulled from a canal west of Turlock on Monday evening could not be revived, a Stanislaus County sheriff’s sergeant reported Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews including from Turlock Rural Fire Protection District were dispatched at 7:19 to a canal in the area near the 900 block of North Prairie Flower Road. A man had become pinned underwater at a canal control structure there.
An employee of the Turlock Irrigation District opened the structure, which stretches across the canal, so the water level could be lowered.
The victim was removed at 7:47 p.m. Medical responders performed CPR at the scene and took the man to Emanuel Medical Center, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, said sheriff’s Sgt. Jesus Sigala.
The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of family, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. Information on where and how he got into the canal was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Bee staff writer John Holland contributed to this report.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments