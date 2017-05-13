UPDATE: Stanislaus County deputy, community service officer die in vehicle wreck

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a community service officer died in a vehicle wreck in Modesto on Saturday morning.

The accident, which was reported at 8:19 a.m., occurred near the intersection of Crows Landing Road and Seventh Street.

The two were heading north on Crows Landing Road to a burglary call when the vehicle crashed onto the property of Modesto Auto Wreckers just south of South Seventh Street, according to Officer Thomas Olsen, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The charred out vehicle could be seen atop a Dumpster and another vehicle near the building. Emergency crews had to access the cabin of the vehicle by ladder.

The identity of the two victims have not been released. The male deputy, who was driving, and the female community service officer, a passenger, each had about 15 years of experience with the force, Olsen said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The deaths come exactly six months after the department lost another deputy.

On Nov. 13, Dennis Wallace was killed in the line of duty while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at Fox Grove Park in Hughson.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.