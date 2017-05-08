Man’s body found near railroad tracks in Sonora, but no sign he was struck

The body of a man who appears to have been in his mid- to late 30s was found shortly after 8 a.m. Monday near the railroad tracks just south of Symons lane at South Washington Street, Sonora police report.
There was no obvious trauma to the body, or indication of what caused the death, Lt. Turu VanderWiel said. Authorities anticipate being able to identify the man through his fingerprints, he said.
Two teens walking to school came across the man, who appears to be Caucasian, and called law enforcement. Police added that it is undetermined how long he has been dead.
People who believe they have information about the man should call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141 or the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments