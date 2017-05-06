1 killed, 3 injured in north Modesto crash

One person was killed and three others suffered major injuries in a crash in north Modesto Friday night.
A vehicle that had been traveling westbound on Pelandale Avenue at a high speed crashed into a tree on Dale Road, northeast of the intersection, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m.
Anderson said the tree is about 100 feet off the roadway in a grassy area between Modesto Commerce Bank and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He said a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene and the driver and two other passengers suffered major injuries. Doors had to be removed from the vehicle to extricate the driver, who was pinned inside.
No other information was available Saturday morning about how the crash occurred or the identities of the people involved.
Comments