Modesto ‘Star Wars’ fans: This is the celebration you’re looking for

With all the Star Wars Day fun planned for Tenth Street Plaza this evening, and with themed drinks being offered by businesses there and elsewhere in town, a comparison between Modesto and the spaceport city of Mos Eisley on Tatooine seems fair.
This is the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: Episode I – A New Hope,” launching the space saga born from the mind of Modesto son George Lucas.
Unless you’ve been living on a remote desert planet, you likely know that across the globe, May 4 has become known as Star Wars Day – as in “May the Fourth be with you.” Last year, the City Council made an official proclamation declaring the observance in Modesto.
I think it is something we can grow into a nice annual event. Next year, a Friday should help, and then maybe in a couple we can add a parade?
Middagh Goodwin, on Star Wars Day in Modesto
At 6 p.m. today on Tenth Street Plaza, a Star Wars Day celebration will include costumed characters from the fan groups 501st Legion Central California Garrison, Wolves of Mandalore, Central Valley Costumers and NorCal Cosies, organizers Middagh Goodwin and Chris Murphy said. Laser Voodoo will present a laser light show, and the Strafe Plains Temple Saber Guild members will hold saber battles.
There will be live music by the Lodge Pole Pickers, and for just one day, Miss Harvest contestant Carma Mize will become Miss May the Fourth.
Admission to the celebration is free, and a 9 p.m. showing at Brenden Theatres of the 1987 “Star Wars” spoof, “Spaceballs,” from director Mel Brooks, is $5.
Several locally owned businesses – Ralston’s Goat, Fuzio and Loard’s (all on the plaza) and Twisted Pig (on Coffee Road) – are having “Star Wars” drink specials, Goodwin said.
And all Modesto and Ceres Starbucks have, for one day only Frappuccinos called the Dark Side (sometimes called Dark Master) and the Green Master. According to the Starbucks Secret Menu fan site, the Dark Side is an espresso Frappuccino with mocha syrup blended in, topped with chocolate whip and a mocha drizzle, and the Green Master is a green tea Frappuccino with java chips added, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.
You might want to try one – or both.
Oh, wait, as Jedi Master Yodi famously said, ““Do. Or do not. There is no try.”
