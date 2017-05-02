Detectives investigate discovery of body in river near Ripon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Common wisdom of excellent teaching Pause 0:56 Staying safe along swollen rivers 1:46 Early on, peaceful tone greets Ann Coulter's Modesto visit 0:43 Man's body found in river 0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter 0:43 MID Canal Runs Red 1:00 Ceres High cues US history in step with Hamilton 2:57 Modesto boy an inspiration for proposed medical marijuana production facility 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A Ripon Fire District boat crew recovered a man's body from the Stanislaus River in Ripon on Tuesday afternoon. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com