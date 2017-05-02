Detectives investigate discovery of body in river near Ripon

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Stanislaus River behind the Spring Creek Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Ripon police and fire personnel responded to the 1 p.m. dispatch, said police Lt. Steve Merchant. When they arrived, they found and recovered a body they’ve so far identified only as being male.
Steve Hupe, general manager of the golf club, said staff got a call from a golfer on the fourth tee who saw what he believed to be a body stuck in the branches in the river. He said the recovery team pulled the body out of the river and onto a pontoon boat. The man was Caucasian, clothed, and appeared to have been in the water for some time, Hupe said.
The Ripon Fire District boat landed on the north bank of the river beneath the Highway 99 and railroad bridges. Police, fire personnel and deputies from the Stanislaus and San Joaquin county sheriff’s departments gathered there.
The Stanislaus River is the border between the counties, so the two sheriff’s departments reviewed evidence to determine which would assume responsibility for the case, Merchant said. The investigation will be conducted by the Stanislaus department.
No additional information – the man’s identity, an estimated age, any apparent cause of death, estimated time he was in the river – was available Tuesday afternoon.
